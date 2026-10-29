James Talarico, San Antonio, September 10, 2025 (H. Michael Karshis CC-BY-4.0 )

Every indication is that Democrats will do extremely well in the US midterm elections on Tuesday. They are likely to win a comfortable majority in the House. The main uncertainty is whether they can also pick up enough seats in red states to win the Senate.

American voters say by a large margin that they prefer Democrats to Republicans for Congress. FiftyPlusOne estimates Democrats lead Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by about 8 points. That’s about the same lead Democrats had going into the midterm elections in President Trump’s first term. That election, of course, turned out to be a historic blue wave in which Democrats picked up 41 seats in the House of Representatives. Before the 2018 midterms, President Trump had a net approval of -11 points. Trump’s net approval is now somehow worse—down to -28 points. That’s not the worst presidential net approval of all time, but it is the worst recorded net approval for a president ahead of a midterm election. The polling numbers are about as bad for Republicans as it is possible for them to be.

None of this is surprising. We should expect the midterms to be a disaster for Republicans. Midterms are the first opportunity voters have to express their dissatisfaction with the realities of a new administration. The President’s party almost always does poorly. The best it can normally hope for is a narrow defeat like the Democrats suffered in 2022; a thorough, across-the-board defeat is more typical for the party in power in midterm years. This year, going into the midterms, headline inflation is 3.7%. That’s a full point higher than it was when Trump won the election in 2024—an election he won largely thanks to voter frustration with the inflation rate—in large part because of Trump’s unpopular war with Iran. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has now climbed back over 7%, consumer sentiment is near an all-time low, and 71% of Americans say the country is “on the wrong track.” The election polls could be wrong—and will inevitably be off in some ways—but there’s no clear reason to think they must be way off in this case.

All this makes Democrats the presumptive favorites to win the House. In 2018, when Democrats had a similar lead on the generic congressional ballot, they won 235 seats. Almost all the race raters give Democrats the lead—in spite of this year’s extraordinary round of gerrymandering—in enough races to win the House without having to win any toss-up races. Elections are often surprising—it’s not unusual for national polls to diverge from the final margin by several points—but Democrats are likely to win the House even if the polls are significantly overestimating support for them. If the polls are off in the other direction, Democrats could end up with more than a 45-seat majority.

Democrats aren’t a clear favorite to win the Senate only because the 2026 map strongly favors Republicans. Democrats need to pick up four more Senate seats to regain control of the Senate since the Vice President gives Republicans the tie-breaking vote. That means not only defending all four seats they currently hold and winning both of the seats Republicans hold in swing states, but also winning at least two additional seats in states Trump won by more than 10 points. In February—even though I already expected them to do very well—I gave Democrats just a 17% chance of retaking the Senate. Now, incredibly, polling suggests that Democrats are ahead in enough races to win a majority. They appear to have the polling edge in Alaska, Ohio, and Texas, and plausibly have a chance to win in Iowa and Kansas too. Democrats’ margin is thin, but they have a real shot of winning the Senate.

It’s easy to be too confident when forecasting elections. In spite of Democrats’ lead on the generic ballot, with a net favorability of -7 points they aren’t exactly popular. The Republican base may turn out in higher numbers than pollsters expect. A normal polling error in favor of Republicans would probably be enough to keep them in control of the Senate. If Democrats do win, Trump will claim—implausibly and without much justification—that the elections were rigged against Republicans. But, with a net favorability of -15 points, Republicans are even less popular than Democrats. Trump’s let-them-eat-cake rhetoric and obsession with naming things after himself isn’t helping. Anger about rising prices will drive some voters to the polls to vote against Republicans, while low enthusiasm keeps some reliable Trump voters from voting. The real question is not whether Democrats will do well, but just how well they’ll do.

I expect Democrats to do very well, but I’m skeptical that they’ll win everywhere they’re currently leading in the polls. A lot of things will have to go right at the same time for them to win the Senate as well as the House. This may be the year that a Democrat finally wins Texas or beat Susan Collins in Maine, but some skepticism is warranted until one does. Right now, FiftyPlusOne gives Democrats a 99% chance of winning the House; Polymarket gives them a 92% chance; Metaculus gives them an 86% chance; and Decision Desk gives them an 80% chance. FiftyPlusOne gives Democrats a 73% chance of winning the Senate; Polymarket gives them a 66% chance; Metaculus gives them a 67% chance; and Decision Desk gives them a 58% chance. My bet is that Democrats will win a median of 233 seats in the House and 51 seats in the Senate, so that they are heavy favorites to win control of the House but only modest favorites to win control of the Senate.

My Forecasts

Democrats have a 94% chance of winning a majority in the House

Democrats have a 58% chance of winning a majority in the Senate

You can see my predictions and add your own on Fatebook here.

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Don’t forget to vote! Related posts include “Will 2026 Be a Blue Wave Year?”, “Could the Democrats Retake the Senate?”, and “We Always Throw the Bums Out Eventually.” Preseen will post its forecasts closer to the date of the election. I’ll share them when it does. If you enjoyed this post, please like and share it to let others know it’s worth reading!