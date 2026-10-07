Telling the Future

Telling the Future

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria S Gilbert's avatar
Victoria S Gilbert
Oct 7

Great piece, Rob! I did find my body reacting to every word and analogy, but still a good read.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert de Neufville
Marc Aden Gray's avatar
Marc Aden Gray
Oct 9

"We’re on the verge of a world in which we will no longer be the most capable or intelligent actors."

I must ask: capable of what? Intelligent with regard to what?

These kinds of statements carry all kinds of presuppositions, in this case about the properties and functional significance of capability and intelligence.

It appears you're not talking about the capability to build societies whose core purpose is to create psychic and ecological wellbeing. AI (and I would argue its purveyors) aren't very interested in that. When you speak of intelligence, it appears you're not talking about an integrated intelligence that synthesizes the human psycho-emotional, nervous and biological systems and is able to respond immediately to the world around us, without the need of a data center or inordinate levels of electrical power.

I, like presumably millions of others, am a user of AI despite my misgivings about it. This was not written with antagonistic intent. I'm interested to hear your thoughts.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert de Neufville · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture