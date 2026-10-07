Radio image of the Messier 87 supermassive black hole ( ESO CC-BY-4.0 )

We’re on the verge of a world in which we will no longer be the most capable or intelligent actors. What that world will be like depends on the choices we make about AI now.

In astrophysics, a singularity is a theoretical point at which gravity is so strong that spacetime itself breaks down. We don’t really know what happens in extreme gravity because the relativistic equations we use to describe the curvature of spacetime under normal conditions no longer make sense; a singularity is the physical equivalent of dividing by zero. Close to a singularity, gravity becomes so strong that even light can’t escape—this is the sense in which black holes are black—making it impossible even in theory to observe anything that happens past the point at which spacetime breaks down. If you approached a singularity, you would be torn apart at a molecular level by differential force of gravity before you even got close.

Are we approaching the Singularity? In 1993, Vernor Vinge famously predicted that within thirty years—so we’re only a few years past that point now—we’d be able to create machines with superhuman intelligence capable of improving their own abilities. The result would be what I.J. Good called an “intelligence explosion,” in which machine intelligence would rapidly outstrip human intelligence. Superhuman intelligence would therefore be the last invention we would ever have to make, as long as it were “docile enough to tell us how to keep it under control.” Vinge thought such an event would be a singularity in the sense that our old models would have to be discarded, and we would be governed by new rules. Vinge was inspired by a remark of John von Neumannʻs remark that the speed with which technology was changing the ways we live made us seem to be “approaching some essential singularity in the history of the race beyond which human affairs, as we know them, could not continue.” Vinge may not have intended a strict analogy with gravitational singularities, but he thought that superhuman intelligence would warp our lives in something like the way a black hole warps spacetime; it would mean the end of “the human era” and possibly even the “the physical extinction of the human race.”

So are we reaching that point of no return? AI models have recently shown themselves to be both impressively capable and disturbingly difficult to control. OpenAI announced a couple of weeks ago that one of its internal models had found a solution to the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the most famous and challenging unsolved problems in mathematics. Anthropic reports that in May 80% of its new code was written by its own models. Coding agents have become so capable that AI may be close to being able to improve itself without human supervision—a process known as “recursive self-improvement”—potentially leading to the runaway increase in AI capabilities that Good foresaw. At the same time—and not coincidentally—there has a series of new “AI safety incidents.” Axios reports that OpenAI and Anthropic are investigating “tens of thousands of incidents in which their frontier models took steps that outside evaluators would consider problematic.” The incidents include hacking an Australian government website, attempting to hack a number of other government and university websites, and stealing data from private companies. In one widely reported incident that reads like science fiction, hundreds of AI agents escaped a supposedly isolated sandbox without being detected and—in an effort to get better test scores—coordinated an attack on an open-source AI repository called Hugging Face.

The same day that OpenAI announced that its model had found a solution to the Navier-Stokes problem, an Anthropic researcher named Jacob Coxon went viral for tweeting that he had resigned his position because OpenAI and Anthropic were acting irresponsibly and “gambling with our lives.” Evan Hubinger, an Anthropic employee who works on AI safety, added that we’re “not clearly on track” to figure out how to align AI with our own interests and that he personally thinks the chance that AI will kill us all “is >10% within the next decade.” These concerns may sound exaggerated to those whose lives have still not been significantly affected by AI, but they’re widely shared by AI researchers. A few days after Coxon’s tweet, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote that we need to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models.” Citing both the current pace of improvement of AI and the Hugging Face attack, Amodei called for AI labs to grant third-party safety organizations access to its internal models; to establish industry safety standards and slow the rate at which they improve their models; and to push for strong international agreements on AI safety. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seconded Amodei’s proposal on Twitter and committed to allowing safety organizations access to OpenAI’s models. xAI CEO Elon Musk simply tweeted “Dario is right.”

Dario is right. It would be crazy to rely on the companies that are developing a dangerous new technology to regulate themselves. I’m less worried, for the moment, about the ultimate fate of the human race than I am about what will happen in the next few years. I’m less worried, in other words, about the singularity than I am about the forces that could tear us apart before we get there. While I don’t think there’s a 10% chance that AI will kill us all in the next decade, we’re not remotely prepared for the impact of large numbers of intelligent agents. As Amodei wrote in his essay, if the swarm of agents that attacked Hugging Face had been more capable it could potentially have compromised our banking system—or even the internet itself—instead of just a software repository. I don’t know whether we’re approaching a singularity, but this is clearly a dangerous moment in human history. We’re on the verge of a world in which we will no longer be the most capable or intelligent actors. What that world will be like will depend on how we develop AI now; if we’re not careful we could lose control of it to the technology we dreamed would empower us.

Thank you for supporting Telling the Future! Related posts include “Something Big,” “Could AI Eat the World?”and “What Kind of a Future Will AI Bring?” You can also read about my experience working alongside Scott Eastman with Preseen’s AI forecasting agent in the 2026 Metaculus Summer Cup. And, if you enjoyed this post, click like below to let others know!

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