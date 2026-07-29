Kalihi

I found two more kittens but unfortunately wasn’t able to save them.

A run-down black and white kitten peered into a little cup of water someone had set out in a parking lot in Kalihi near the intersection of Kalihi and Kalani streets. He walked unsteadily back toward a pile of lumber and trash. He encountered a chicken and her chicks coming out from under a pallet that was propped against a fence. She started flapping her wings defensively and slashing at him with her talons. I was worried she’d kill him, so I ran over to separate them. Nearby under a piece of plywood I found a black kitten about the same age. There was no sign of their mother and they were clearly not doing well, so I went back to my apartment to get a cat carrier.

The kittens complained when I picked them up but didn’t make much effort to get away from me. They were probably six or seven weeks old. They were both filthy and smelled terrible. I could feel each tiny individual rib under their fur. Lesions on their head meant either ringworm or scabies. The Hawaiian Humane Society wouldn’t admit the kittens to its already over-capacity shelter because both conditions are highly contagious; it would have euthanized them rather than put them back on the street to die. But they perked up under stress of being examined and didn’t seem to be in immediate crisis. We were hopeful that if I fostered them at home, they’d improve. I got them a vet appointment the next afternoon. They ate a plate of kitten food the shelter gave me when I got them home. It was the last time they ever ate anything.

Kalani

Since the winters are warm in Hawaii, kitten season is almost year round here. Cats can have three litters of multiple kittens a year here; their kittens reach sexual maturity and can start having kittens of their own in less than a year. If you do the math, a female cat can theoretically produce thousands of descendants in her own lifetime. The enormous cat population is one of the main reasons for the precipitous decline—and occasional massacre—of native Hawaiian birds, which evolved in the absence of terrestrial predators. Cats breed so quickly that efforts to control the population seem to have little effect. The main reason the islands aren’t completely overrun is that a staggering number of kittens die before reaching maturity.

Kalihi and Kalani—I named them after the intersection where I found them—declined quickly. I spent the night to keep them warm and to get them to eat more. I chose not to take them to the emergency veterinary hospital overnight; it hurts my heart to think that if I had it might have saved them. But the fact is most kittens don’t survive. Studies of other areas estimate that something like 75% of kittens born to feral cats don’t make it six months. That’s in part because the evolutionary strategy of cats is to produce a large number of offspring rather than investing in a small number to make sure they survive. When kittens are born on the streets, they suffer from malnutrition or dehydration; die from a range of bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections; consume rat poison; get hit by cars; or mysteriously just fail to thrive. I don’t know what killed Kalihi and Kalani, but they died the next day.

Kalihi and Kalani after I got them home

Kalihi and Kalani never got a chance to be cats. I never heard them purr or saw them play. When they’re healthy, kittens are exuberant little weirdos with the potential to live the same rewarding lives our own cats do. But when they’re dying their natural individuality is reduced to the singular experience of decompensation. Kalihi and Kalani spent the night side by side staring into their water bowl but not drinking. They barely responded to my attempts to comfort them. In the end, all I was able to do was give them a clean towel to lie on. I’m afraid it might have been kinder to have euthanized them the day before.

Most of the kittens I’ve fostered have had happier endings, but I keep thinking about Kalihi and Kalani. I don’t think the effort to be kind to animals is ever wasted. I’m glad I tried to help them. But there are kittens like them in piles of junk everywhere. Most of them don’t make it into shelters or foster homes. Spaying and neutering helps reduce their numbers but doesn’t really solve the problem. I’m sorry I couldn’t save Kalihi and Kalani; I’ll remember them and grieve their loss.

Share

Be kind to animals and support your local animal rescue organization. I haven’t written as much as I would like over the last few months because I’ve been working with a company called Preseen helping to design its AI forecasting agents. You can listen to Preseen co-founder and CEO Venia Veselovsky’s interview on Hard Fork—I even get a mention!—in the segment beginning at 51:33 here. I’ll have more to say about the work we’re doing soon.