Telling the Future

Telling the Future

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Giovanni Ciriani's avatar
Giovanni Ciriani
2d

Thank you for this compassionate post! I'm not so sure about the thousands of descendants from one stray cat; I think that supposing that the average survival was 15 years, the geometric progression is lower than suspected. On a spreadsheet I came up with around 640 descendants. The factor that constraints the geometric progression of the numbers I think are sex maturity at 1 year, and the fact that only 50% of descendants will produce offspring.

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4 replies by Robert de Neufville and others
Anque's avatar
Anque
4d

You are one of the kindest, softest-hearted humans ever.

Kalihi and Kalani are beautiful, thank you for caring for them and I am so sorry for your loss and grief 💔

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1 reply by Robert de Neufville
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