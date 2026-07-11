I didn’t come to Canada to avoid the Fourth of July. The first couple weeks of July are simply the time I have every year to visit the beautiful lake where my great-grandfather built a home. But I didn’t miss the fireworks this year. It would have felt like celebrating a victory we still haven’t won. I’m more conscious now than ever that America has work to do. I needed a break. I’ll write more soon.

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Thank you for reading Telling the Future! While I’m away, why not check out some of my older posts? I recommend “Something Big,” my comments on developments in AI; “The American Crisis,” my thoughts on resistance to ICE in Minneapolis; and “Could Democrats Retake the Senate?,” my analysis of Democrats’ chances of gaining control of the Senate in November. You can also check out old podcast episodes, like my conversation with Toby Shevlane about building AI forecasting agents and my conversation with Seva Gunitsky about personalism in international relations.