Telling the Future

Telling the Future

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Nancy F. Knop's avatar
Nancy F. Knop
Aug 14, 2025

A powerful, insightful piece, Robert. Thank you.

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1 reply by Robert de Neufville
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Jonathan Santos
Sep 11, 2025

Loved this piece — I’m also recovering from a TBI and just started a Substack about my own journey, as well as making a game that simulates what its was like when these episodes come on. Made my day!

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