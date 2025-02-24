Telling the Future

Telling the Future

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Brett's avatar
Brett
Feb 24, 2025

Nicely written, Robert.

With only 80 years since the end of WWII, the lessons of the politics in the years leading up to that conflict are somehow being ignored. Estimates are that 75 Million people died as a result of WWII. I wish their spirits could collectively scream out a warning now.

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1 reply by Robert de Neufville
Florian U. Jehn's avatar
Florian U. Jehn
Feb 24, 2025

Challenging times indeed.

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