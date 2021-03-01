Telling the Future
On predicting the future
By Robert de Neufville
· Over 1,000 subscribers
Subscribe
By subscribing, you agree Substack's
Terms of Use
, and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
.
No thanks
“Super-interesting reading about super-forecasting!”...”
Claire Berlinski,
The Cosmopolitan Globalist
“Newsletter about forecasting, careful reasoning, and the future, brought to you by one of Good Judgment's Superforecasters, Robert de Neufville.”...”
Good Judgment,
Good Judgment News and Insights
“Robert de Neufville is a certified "superforecaster" writing about forecasting -- often with discussions of major issues in the headlines now. If you want to become a better forecaster, start here.”...”
Dan Gardner,
PastPresentFuture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts