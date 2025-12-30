Telling the Future
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Kalihi and Kalani
I'm sorry I didn't manage to save you
Jul 29
•
Robert de Neufville
7
7
Postcard from Québec
I’m writing this on my phone
Jul 11
•
Robert de Neufville
3
June 2026
Presumption of Irregularity
We don't have to be naive
Jun 30
•
Robert de Neufville
11
2
American Idol
Trump's main character syndrome
Jun 4
•
Robert de Neufville
4
4
2
May 2026
Seva Gunitsky on the Personalist Global Order
"The historical parallel should be worrying"
May 13
•
Robert de Neufville
8
2
31:33
April 2026
Tacoma the Precious
Stay stubborn
Apr 9
•
Robert de Neufville
12
2
3
March 2026
New Year, New World Order
Sometimes you need allies
Mar 30
•
Robert de Neufville
4
3
Something Big
AI comes at you fast
Mar 9
•
Robert de Neufville
6
3
1
February 2026
Could the Democrats Retake the Senate?
Fish, family, freedom
Feb 10
•
Robert de Neufville
6
3
1
January 2026
The American Crisis
Minnesota No ICE
Jan 27
•
Robert de Neufville
9
8
1
December 2025
NonProphets Holiday Reunion Special
"The future's not magic—it's probability!"
Dec 30, 2025
•
Robert de Neufville
5
1
53:23
Climbing Koko Crater
A personal note
Dec 16, 2025
•
Robert de Neufville
17
7
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